Laboratory Information Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Laboratory Information Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global laboratory information management market was valued at USD 629.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,137.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Laboratory Information Management market are listed in the report.

Labware

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Labvantage Solutions

Core Informatics

Lablynx

Autoscribe Informatics

(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions

Genologics

an Illumina Company