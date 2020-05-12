Laboratory Informatics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Laboratory Informatics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global laboratory informatics market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2181&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Laboratory Informatics market are listed in the report.

Cerner Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labvantage Solutions

Labware

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

IDBS

Lablynx

Perkinelmer

Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Arxspan

DassaultSystèmes

Labworks

Ruro