Kraft Paper Market Insights 2020 | Key Players: Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; others

Kraft Paper Market: Inclusive Insight

Global kraft paper market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.33% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Kraft Paper Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Kraft Paper market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa; SCG PACKAGING; Forest Company; International Paper; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A; WestRock Company; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; BillerudKorsnäs; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Genus Paper & Boards Limited.; CTI Paper USA; Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.; among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Kraft Paper Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Kraft Paper Industry market:

– The Kraft Paper Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

In August 2019, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd announced the acquisition of Manitoba kraft paper mill and sawmill. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better services & products to their customer. As part of the agreement, all current employees in Manitoba will be moving to Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Limited and continue to operate in the future

Kraft Paper Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Specialty Kraft Paper, Sack Kraft Paper), Grade Type (Bleached, Unbleached), Finish Type (Glazed, Finished), Application (Bags & Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons), End- User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Building & Construction, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Electronics & Electricals, Other), Type (Virgin Natural Kraft Paper, Natural Recycled Kraft Paper, Black Kraft Paper, Colored Kraft Paper, White or Bleached Kraft Paper, Printed Kraft Paper), Application (Packaging, Pallet Uses, Paint Masking, Floor Covering, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Kraft paper is a sheet or paperboard of higher strength and low resistance to tearing. They are usually made from wood pulp or recycling materials. Usually chemicals are added to this kraft paper so there thickness, strength and durability can be enhanced while maintaining their light weight abilities. Some of the common types of the kraft paper are colored kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, black kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, natural recycled kraft paper and printed craft paper. They are widely used in application such as sacks, envelopes, bags & pouches, composite cans, cartons among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness among population about sustainable packaging will accelerate the market growth

Increasing urbanization will also drive the market growth

Various environmental program initiated by government also acts as a market driver

Increasing usage of kraft paper for packaging of different food products is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Dearth of enforcement of plastic packaging laws in underdeveloped countries will restrain market growth

Large-scale deforestation required for the manufacture of the material will also hamper the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Kraft Paper Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Kraft Paper Industry Production by Regions

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Production by Regions

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Revenue by Regions

– Kraft Paper Industry Consumption by Regions

Kraft Paper Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Production by Type

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Revenue by Type

– Kraft Paper Industry Price by Type

Kraft Paper Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Kraft Paper Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Kraft Paper Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Kraft Paper Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Kraft Paper Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Kraft Paper industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

