Kombucha Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

This report looks at the global market Kombucha Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global kombucha market was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Kombucha market are listed in the report.

Buchi Kombucha

Townshend’s Tea Company

Cell – Nique Corporation

Humm Kombucha

Gt’s Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Hain Celestial Group

Reed’s Kevita

Red Bull GmbH

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Nesalla Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

Makana Beverages