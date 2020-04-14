Know How Global Control Valves Market Is Trending In Key Regions To Reach At Next Level In Coming Years?

The global Control Valves Market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2025.

A control valve is a valve used to control fluid flow by varying the size of the flow passage as directed by a signal from a controller. This enables the direct control of flow rate and the consequential control of process quantities such as pressure, temperature, and liquid level.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications ofWireless Infrastructure to Maintain/Monitor Equipment in Various Plants

1.2 GrowingRevenue

1.3 Growing preference for Control Valves for Oil & Gas and Subsea Applications

1.4 Increased Focus on Plant Automation

1.5 Rising Number of New Nuclear Plants

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Common Platforms for Zigbee, Profibus, and Ethernet

2.2 High Initial Investments

2.3 Repairing causes downtime

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Control Valves Market, by Size:

1.1 Up to 1â€Â

1.2 1â€Ââ€“6â€Â

1.3 6â€Ââ€“25â€Â

1.4 25â€Â â€“50â€Â

1.5 50â€Â & Above

2. Global Control Valves Market, by Component:

2.1 Valve Body

2.2 Actuators

2.3 Others

3. Global Control Valves Market, by Industry:

3.1 Oil & Gas

3.2 Water & Wastewater

3.3 Energy & Power

3.4 Pharmaceuticals

3.5 Food & Beverages

3.6 Chemicals

3.7 Building & Construction

3.8 Others

4. Global Control Valves Market, by Valve Type:

4.1 Linear

4.1.1 Gate valves

4.1.2 Diaphragm valves

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Rotary

4.2.1 Ball valves

4.2.2 Butterfly valves

4.2.3 Plug Valves

5. Global Control Valves Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Burkert Fluid Control System

2. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

3. Crane Co.

4. Emerson

5. Flowserve Corporation

6. Alfa Laval

7. IMI PLC

8. Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

9. Velan Inc.

10. Samson AG.

11. Pentair PLC.

12. Kitz Corporation

13. Metso

14. The Weir Group PLC

15. Spirax Sarco Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

