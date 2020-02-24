Know Food Testing Kits Market Business Segments Growth: the Spotlight in 2020?

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Food Testing Kits Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Thermo Fisher (United States), Agilent (United States), Eurofins (Luxembourg), bioMérieux (France), Neogen (United States), PerkinElmer (United States), Bio-Rad (United States), QIAGEN (Germany), EnviroLogix (United States), IFP Institut Für Produktqualität (Germany), Romer Labs (Austria) and Millipore Sigma (United States).

Food Testing Kits are used to test food to identify problems with food products. The government as well as various food regulations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), the European Food Safety Authority, and others owing to rising foodborne illnesses in the countries. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India announced that it will spend INR 20 crores to procure rapid food testing kits or devices. The regulatory has approved 30 rapid food testing kits/devices. This growing interest of the government for the adoption of food testing kits is boosting the market growth. According to AMA, the Global Food Testing Kits market is expected to see growth rate of 9.18%

Market Drivers

Increasing Strict Regulations and Standards for Adulteration In Food

Rising Concern For Organic Food

Growing Preferences for Onsite Testing

Rising Number of Foodborne Illnesses

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Quality Food Testing Kits

Restraints

Lack of Awareness of Food Safety Regulations among Food Manufacturers

Lack of Management by Food Safety Regulations

Opportunities

Development of Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology

Increasing Global Demand for Food

Growing Consumer Awareness and Inclination to Test Food Samples Directly

Challenges

Complexity in Quantification of Test Results

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Food Type (Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals, Grains and Pulses, Nuts, Seeds and Spices, Packaged Foods, Others), Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Enzyme Substrate-Based, Others), Test Target (Pathogens, Meat species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Others), Application (Food Chemistry Analysis, Food Microbiology Analysis, Food Nutrition Analysis, Food Allergen Analysis, Natural Food Toxin Analysis, Food Shelf-Life Studies, Food Quality Control Determination, Others)

Top Players in the Market are: Thermo Fisher (United States), Agilent (United States), Eurofins (Luxembourg), bioMérieux (France), Neogen (United States), PerkinElmer (United States), Bio-Rad (United States), QIAGEN (Germany), EnviroLogix (United States), IFP Institut Für Produktqualität (Germany), Romer Labs (Austria) and Millipore Sigma (United States).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Food Testing Kits Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Food Testing Kits Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Food Testing Kits Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Food Testing Kits Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Food Testing Kits

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Food Testing Kits Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Food Testing Kits market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Food Testing Kits Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Food Testing Kits

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Food Testing Kits Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Food Testing Kits market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Food Testing Kits market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Food Testing Kits market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Food Testing Kits market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

