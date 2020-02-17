Kids Travel Bags Market Big Growth in 2020 | Samsonite; TRUNKI; Carter’s, Inc; Smiggle; Elodie Details AB; Mattel; SANRIO CO., LTD.; TOMY; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Kids Travel Bags Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Samsonite; TRUNKI; Carter’s, Inc; Smiggle; Elodie Details AB; Mattel; SANRIO CO., LTD.; TOMY; Dolly Bags; Sunbags; Akshita Enterprises; DMP Carrycases; Raveena Bags; Avon Lifestyle Private Limited.; Exim Enterprises; Cosmus Bags Private Limited; ROSHNI BAGS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED; Monarch Enterprises; Power Point Bag Industries; among others.

Kids travel bags are those bags which are specially designed for kids so they can use it during travelling. Today many parents are adopting these bags so they can involve them with the packaging process. There different types of kids travel bags such as trolley, backpack and others. Kids can keep their essentials in the bags such as clothes, kids’ headphones, water bottles, wet wipes, and others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in travel and tourism industry will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income which also accelerates the growth of this market

Growing demand for personal luggage among kids acts as a market driver

Increasing trend of online shopping has made easy for the parents to select wide variety of kids travel bags which will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Sometimes these travel bags are hard to carry for kids which will hamper the market growth

It is difficult to keep them organized which acts as another factor impeding the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Kids Travel Bags products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

