Kidney Stone Market 2020-2026 Business Strategies || Key Players – Olympus Corporation, Cook, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

The global kidney stone market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1,901.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2,652.50 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney stones and growing geriatric population.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the kidney stone market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Coloplast Group, BD, Allengers, Lumenis, EMS, Dornier MedTech, DirexGroup, Medispec, Convergent Laser Technologies, Siemens Ltd., EDAP TMS, Sonomotion and New Star Lasers, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Kidney Stone Market

Kidney stones are referred to as salt and mineral deposits which arise inside the kidneys. Kidney stones are made up of calcium-oxalate and they can also be composed of numerous other compounds like cysteine, uric acid and struvite among others. Individuals of all age groups can be affected by kidney stones; however, they are mainly found in people among the ages of 20 to 40. Their presence in the urinary tract is called as urolithiasis, while in the ureter it is known as ureterolithiasis.

Segmentation: Global Kidney Stone Market

Kidney Stone Market : By Type

Calcium Oxalate

Calcium Phosphate

Uric Acid

Struvite

Cysteine

Kidney Stone Market : By Diagnostics

Abdominal X-ray

Computed Tomography Scan

Ultrasound

Abdominal MRI

Intravenous Paleography

Others

Kidney Stone Market : By Treatment

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Others

Kidney Stone Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Kidney Stone Market Drivers:

Rising fast food consumption in developing regions has increased the kidney stone market demand

Advancement of minimally invasive surgeries in the industry will act as a major market driver

Kidney Stone Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding treatment of kidney stones in underdeveloped countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Long term adverse effects of lithotripsy will hamper the kidney stones industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Dornier MedTech introduced Dornier Delta III SmartLitho at the annual meeting of American Urology Association. This product provides analytic algorithm for helping urologists to make evidence-based decisions for the treatment.

In April 2018, Olympus signed an agreement with Cybersonics for acquiring lithotripsy system design & production technology. This strategy would enable the company for improving clinical outcomes, enhance the patient’s quality of life and reduce overall costs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Kidney Stone Market

The global kidney stone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kidney stone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Government Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key questions answered in the report :-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Kidney Stone Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Kidney Stone market opportunity? How Kidney Stone Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

