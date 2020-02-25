Kickboxing Equipment Market 2020-2026 Industry Revenue, Trend, Segment analysis by Top Leaders: adidas AG; Century LLC; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.; TWINS SPECIAL

Kickboxing Equipment survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Kickboxing Equipment market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption and prevalence of kickboxing worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Kickboxing Equipment Market

Kickboxing equipment can be defined as those products and equipment that are used for protection of users and enhancing the skill levels of individuals undergoing kickboxing training/practice or participating in a competitive match.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market By Product (Gloves, Guards, Punching Bags, Hand Wraps, Head Gear, Boxing Pads, Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Sports Outlets, Online Retail, Others), End-User (Individual, Commercial, Promotional), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Kickboxing Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Top Key Players:

adidas AG;

Century LLC;

EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.;

TWINS SPECIAL;

RDX Inc.;

Combat Sports International;

Revgear;

Ringside, Inc.;

VENUM STORE;

Windy Fightgear;

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of organised competitions and tournaments related to kickboxing; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

With the growing demand and usage of kickboxing, users undergo a transformation which helps in enhancement of their bodies and health

Market Restraints:

Isolation and lack of penetration regarding kickboxing is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC. announced the launch of “PIVT”, a new boxing shoe in partnership with Michelin. The product created with the utmost care and modern technology making it durable and significantly lightweight.

In January 2016, RDX Inc. announced that they had partnered with Warner Bros. for the launch of two promotional competitions for the promotion of the movie “Creed” and the promotion of RDX’s sports equipment.

Customize report of “Global Kickboxing Equipment Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Gloves

Guards

Ankle

Knee

Elbow

Mouth

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Head Gear

Boxing Pads

Others

By Sales Channel

Specialty Sports Outlets

Independent Sports Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

Online Retail

Others

By End-User

Individual

Commercial

Promotional

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Kickboxing Equipment Market

Global kickboxing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kickboxing equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

