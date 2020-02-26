Ketene Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2020

Coherent Market Insights brings you the latest and the most updated report titled “Ketene Market 2027” that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects, including refined forecasts and key market insights to help companies make strategic decisions.

The Top Companies Profiled in this Report are as follows Lonza Group, Kemira Oyj, and Daicel Corporation.

Market Dynamics

Ketenes are used in production of various chemical compounds such as acetic anhydride and diketene and participate in various cycloadditions. These compounds also produce enol and ester. Ethyl acetoacetate can be prepared using a diketene in reaction with ethanol. The lactone dimers of long-chain monoalkylketenes are used as sizing agents for paper. Acetic anhydride is used as general adhesive and binding agent for a variety of and manufacturing acetyl compounds and cellulose acetates. Increasing demand for anhydride and diketene is expected to boost growth of the global ketene market. Acetic anhydride is used in pharmaceuticals, beverages, aromatics, and agrochemicals. Diketene finds application in manufacture of derivative such as amides and anilines for the paint and coatings and textile industry.

However, ketene is a toxic compound and an irritant. It may produce delayed respiratory damage. Moreover, acetic anhydride is banned in several countries as it is used as the major precursor for the production of heroin and is also used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These factors are expected to hinder growth of the market to some extent.

