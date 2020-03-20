Joint Replacement Devices Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

The ‘Joint Replacement Devices Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Joint Replacement Devices market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration.

The report also profiles major players in the global joint replacement devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Aesculap Implant Systems, Arthrex, Inc., ConforMIS, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), DJO Global, Exactech, Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.

The global joint replacement devices market has been segmented as below:

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Knee Reconstruction Devices Total Knee Replacement Partial Knee Replacement Revision Total Knee Replacement Hip Reconstruction Devices Total Hip Replacement Partial Hip Replacement Revision Total Hip Replacement Extremity Joint Reconstruction Devices Shoulder Elbow Hand & Wrist Foot & Ankle

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Type of Fixation

Cementless

Cemented

Hybrid

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Traditional Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Computer-assisted Surgery (CAS)

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Indication Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Hip Dysplasia

Orthopedic Trauma

Joint Stiffness

Others

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by End-user Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U,K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



