IT-Enabled Healthcare Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2026

In this report, the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025. The IT-Enabled Healthcare market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the IT-Enabled Healthcare market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:

IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type

Healthcare System Applications Administrative Information Systems (AIS) Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Nursing Information Systems (NIS) Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD) Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on) Ancillary Information Systems (AIS) Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS) Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

mHealth Applications IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type Tele-health Healthcare Diagnostics Remote Patient Monitoring Healthcare Education Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)

mHealth Solutions for Patients Information and Reference Services Monitoring Services Diagnostic Services Wellness Services Treatment Services Prevention Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions Emergency Response Services Healthcare Practitioner Support Healthcare Surveillance

IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

Physicians

Healthcare Workers

Individuals IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The study objectives of IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Report are:

To analyze and research the IT-Enabled Healthcare market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the IT-Enabled Healthcare manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions IT-Enabled Healthcare market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

