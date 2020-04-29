(ISC)² CISSP Certification: Is It Real Deal in Security Domain? How to Increase Your Chances to Get It with Exam Dumps?

The employment landscape of IT security is projected to expand by 32% over the next decade. This can be attributed to the persistence of security threats in the IT industry. And the prominent role played by security experts to protect their organizations from malicious attacks cannot be underrated.

From initiating security operations to assessing the security systems as well as testing the existing systems, security professionals could be one of the most valued experts in the current IT sphere.

Ever wanted to become a certified professional to advance your career? Here’s everything you may need to know about the CISSP credential from the (ISC)².

What Is the CISSP Certification?

Certified Information Systems Security Professional, commonly called the CISSP certification is a self-regulating security credential that’s offered the deserving candidates by the International Systems Security Certification Consortium or the (ISC)².

CISSP is currently one of the most sought-after security credentials in IT and is largely regarded as a quality standard in the information security field.

Today, many specialists prioritize CISSP training because it is an internationally recognized standard for success and provides IT security professionals with a tool to measure their excellence.

It is to be noted that a recent survey conducted by Payscale.com on a group of CISSP certified professionals showed that the CISSP salary ranges from $65,000 to $162,000 per annum. The same survey affirmed that the professionals’ earning potential was largely influenced by several factors including the job titles they held, years of experience and most importantly, location.

The Requirements for the CISSP Certification

In order to enroll for your CISSP Dumps certification training program, you will have to prove that you meet the work experience requirements first.

The CISSP certification will expect you to have at least 5 years of professional work experience that’s been focused on the information security field. In addition, your previous work history should also confirm that your skillset covers a minimum of 2 of the 10 domains as spelt out in the (ISC)² Common Body of Knowledge(CBK).

Interestingly, (ISC)² may give you a one-year waiver if you possess a 4-year degree or one of their approved training programs. It would help if this knowledge and work experience is recognized by another CISSP certified professional. If you see that this reduction still doesn’t suit you, then you can sit for the CISSP exam anyhow and become an Associate CISSP for the time while you are going to reach the needed experience. After, you’ll become certified automatically.

Still, the topics covered by the CISSP are the following: software development security, security operations, security assessment and testing, identity and access management, communications and network security, security architecture and engineering, asset security, and security and risk management.

The CISSP Exam Overview

The CISSP exam is a 3-hour duration test that candidates need to pass to become certified information systems security professionals. This exam will present a maximum of 100 to 150 questions with a passing score of 700 out of 1000 points.

It should be mentioned that the CISSP exam employs Computerized Adaptive Testing (CAT) which is an advanced exam testing system not commonly used by most of the IT certification vendors. Also, the CISSP exam costs $699 for candidates living in the USA. Check out the (ISC)²official website to find out more information on exam registration if you are a foreign student.

Frankly speaking, this is one of the most challenging tests. But it’s not an impossible mission.

How Should You Study for Your CISSP Exam?

Below you’ll find the most effective tips and strategies that will help you ace the CISSP exam from your first attempt. So, let’s start.

1. Know What the CISSP Certification Entails

Before you schedule your test, understand what the CISSP certification actually entails and is it the right option for you. By knowing all the important certification details including its 8 major domains, you can easily boost your knowledge of real-world scenarios and pass your test easily on your first try. Also, ensure you satisfy the mandatory work experience requirements among other requisites.

2. Understand the CISSP Language

Having the knowledge of CISSP and security domains is great but not enough for exam success. You may have a vast knowledge of the security field but that doesn’t mean you understand all the CISSP domains.

As you begin your training journey, ensure you are familiar with all the 8 key domains of CISSP as covered in the study guides to help you speak the real CISSP language as you should. This approach should help improve your mastery of the exam concepts for sure.

3. Utilize Multiple Study Options

The CISSP exam is challenging for sure. And focusing on one or two study resources might not be the best approach for any candidate. It’s more beneficial to start your preparation with the official study guide from the (ISC)². But your journey shouldn’t stop there.

Explore other training options such as online courses and actual exam dumps to increase your chances of success in the exam. It is only after exhausting all your training options that you can confidently register for your exam and excel in it.

How to Maintain Your CISSP Certification?

Your CISSP certification is valid for 3 years after which you will have to update it. To renew your certification, the (ISC)² recommends you to earn up to 40 Continuing Professional Education credits on a yearly basis. This adds up to 120 credits within the three-year period.

CISSP also requires a yearly membership fee payment that goes hand in hand with the CPE credits.

Conclusion

To sum up, the CISSP certification is an official recognition of your skills and the industry standard for security professionals. The knowledge you gain when preparing to get this credential will give your career aspirations a huge boost and differentiate you from the general crowd. If you are ready for the lifelong CISSP learning and willing to test yourself among the best, visit the ExamSnap website today, use their valid and updated exam dumps to crack your certification exam with flying colors. Wish you success!