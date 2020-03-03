Iran Cigarettes, Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The global Iran Cigarettes, market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Iran Cigarettes, market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Iran Cigarettes, market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Iran Cigarettes, market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Iran Cigarettes, market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Summary

Iran Cigarettes, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Iranian Cigarette market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

One of the largest markets for cigarettes in the Middle East, Iran presents an attractive opportunity for global tobacco companies, in terms of trading-up and expansion. Despite ongoing issues with contraband and slow economic growth, the duty paid sector is expected to show positive growth in the coming years, driven by a growing population and increased multinational involvement in the market. In the long-term, the collapse of the nuclear deal and rising prices may inhibit growth.

Scope

– Both duty paid and non-duty paid sales in 2018 totalled an estimated 71 billion pieces.

– Domestic volumes were 37.38 billion pieces, with 81.3% of the market.

– A total ban on imports has been reported as of 2019. Exports are minimal at 620 million pieces in 2019.

– Sales are forecast to rise by 10.7% between 2018 – 2028.

– Long-term issues are expected to arise from ongoing contraband issues and the collapse of the nuclear deal.

