IoT Utilities Market Key Trends, Drivers, Challenges And Standardization To 2020-2026

Scope of IoT Utilities Market: The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data,creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.The utility industry continues to face difficulty related to the complexity and high costs associated with maintaining their assets. Increasing incidents of cyber threats poses significant challenge to the industry growth. IoT technology is witnessing huge adoption in industries to remote monitoring of assets, pre-identification of faults and restoring without actually visiting the facility. Also, the implementation of the technology for electricity grid management is helping the companies to achieve their goals of efficiency, reliability and environmental responsibility.

When the utility industry adopts IoT, it is creating new opportunities to connect with the consumer, with the grid, and with the world. Suddenly there is an influx of data streaming into the utility that they can harness to make decisions. For example, companies can utilize home automation to monitor consumer use, then adjust access as necessary. They can gather information on how to deliver services, manage infrastructure, and continue to meet consumer needs.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Sensor

❇ Rfid

❇ Connectivity Technologies

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ Electricity Grid Management

❇ Gas Management

❇ Water and Waste Management

IoT Utilities Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

