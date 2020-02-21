Iot In Manufacturing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Iot In Manufacturing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global IoT in Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 15.53 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 111.81 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.84% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Iot In Manufacturing market are listed in the report.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

PTC Incorporation

General Electric

Huawei

Cisco Systems

Zebra Technologies

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation