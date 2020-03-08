IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2026

Assessment of the Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market

The recent study on the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in

intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Screen/Display Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC) Positioning Hardware Other

Software Ticketing Advance driver assistance Traffic management Intelligent Signalling Traffic Analytics Communication Solutions The incident detection Operation Passenger Management Revenue Management Workforce Management Passenger Station/On-Board System Location based information Multimedia Solutions Logistics and Fleet Solutions Management Solutions Tracking Solutions Others

Services Support Service Maintenance and Management Service Installation and Integration Services Others



Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market

The report addresses the following queries related to the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market establish their foothold in the current IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market solidify their position in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market?

