IoT in Education Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market IoT in Education Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global IoT in Education Market was valued at USD 4.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 17.74% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 16.62 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the IoT in Education market are listed in the report.

IBM

Cisco

Intel

Google

AWS

Oracle

Microsoft