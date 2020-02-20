IoT in Chemical Industry Market – Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2030 with Siemens, General Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric etc

Global ‘IoT in Chemical Industry Market’ is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR) with insights on current trends and developments in the industry. According to the report, the global IoT in chemical industry market is estimated to be over US$ 39 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Prominent Players in the Global IoT in Chemical Industry Market:

The prominent players in the global IoT in chemical industry market are Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.

The key factor driving the IoT in chemical industry market is an emphasis on the digitalization of chemical plants for higher production efficiency. For instance, Denka a global chemical manufacturer started a chemical plant on Singapores Jurong Island. The plant is provided with Emerson Connected Services based on Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) technologies, for steam trap monitoring, which will help the plant save 7% of the cost of steam. Furthermore, in February 2017, JGC Corporation and NEC Corporation collaborated for developing Efficient Plant Operations by using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies. Systems based on IoT will help in detecting signs of abnormalities in plant operations and provide related services for plants serving the sectors of oil refinement, chemical, LNG (liquefied natural gas) and gas, power, resource development, and other fields.

Iot In Chemical Industry Market Segmented By Process & By Chemical Industry Vertical:

By Process: Manufacturing, Packaging and Research & Development

By Chemical Industry Vertical: Petrochemicals & Polymers, Fertilizers & Agrochemicals and Specialty Chemicals

The Research Provides Answers to the Following Key Questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Iot In Chemical Industry Market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the Iot In Chemical Industry Market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the Iot In Chemical Industry Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

