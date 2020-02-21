IoT in Automotive Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market IoT in Automotive Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global IoT in Automotive Market was valued at USD 29.91 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the IoT in Automotive market are listed in the report.

Thales SA

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Intel Corporation

TOMTOM N.V.

IBM Corporation

Cisco System

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T