IoT for Public Safety Market Future Growth by Driving Factors & Challenges and Top Players Vendors (IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless, Telit, West Corporation, Nokia Networks, Throughtek, Iskratel and so on)

IoT for Public Safety Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Global IoT for Public Safety Market valued approximately USD 734 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.22% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are escalating no. of threats to national security & public safety, rising requirements for unmanned devices & remote surveillance, growing espousal of public safety solutions based on ML and AI, and escalating number of smart city initiatives across the globe. However, one of the major restraints holding the market is budget constraints for deploying smart devices.

The regional analysis of Global IoT for Public Safety Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless, Telit, West Corporation, Nokia Networks, Throughtek, Iskratel, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Platform

o Device Management

o Network management

o Application management

 Services

 Solution

By Application:

 Critical Infrastructure Security

 Surveillance & Security

 Emergency Communication & Incident Management

 Disaster Management

 Other

By Vertical:

 Smart Utilities

 Smart Building and Home Automation

 Smart Manufacturing

 Homeland Security

 Smart Transportation

 Smart Healthcare

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the IoT for Public Safety Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Global IoT for Public Safety Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global IoT for Public Safety Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Component

Chapter 6. Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global IoT for Public Safety Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

