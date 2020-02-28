IOT CHIP MARKET GROWTH STRATEGIES AND WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS: INTEL CORPORATION (U.S.), QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC (U.S.), TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (U.S.)

Global IoT Chip market research report highlights the in-depth review of the IoT Chip markets factors such as profiling of the key players, the product diagram, and the volume of generation, raw material data, and the budgetary soundness of the association. The report likewise incorporates a point by point depiction, a focused situation, a wide scope of market pioneers and business techniques received related to their SWOT examination by contenders. The competitive situation among the various producers in this IoT Chip market is likewise highlighted along with that it furnishes every new player with an in-depth knowledge of the overall industry which is dependent on creation limit, deals, income, and other significant variables.

Global IoT chip Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. IoT chip includes sensor, different types of processors, interface IP, ASICs in cloud for packaging and many more. These are meant for security and safety concerns which comes in the application of medical devices, consumer electronics, wearable devices, automotive and transportation.

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Silicon Laboratories. (US), Telit (Italy) , Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway), Semtech Corporation (US), Marvell (Bermuda), AMD (US), WhizNets Inc. (US)

The IoT Chip report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in the IoT Chip report for the major players in the market, which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Furthermore, this IoT Chip research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

By Hardware

Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Application Processor (AP) Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Sensor Accelerometer Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical and Gas Sensor Motion and Position Sensor

Connectivity IC ANT+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Ethernet Near-Field Communication (NFC) Enocean Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Thread Z-Wave ISA100

Memory Device Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



By End-Use Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Glasses Wearable Cameras

Healthcare Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Meter Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor

Consumer Electronics Refrigerator Hi-Res Television Washing Machine Other Products

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Lighting Control Actuators Gateways

Industrial Industrial Motes Self-Learning Industrial Robots

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Mobile Point of Sale (Mpos) Kiosks

Agriculture Wireless Sensors for Agriculture Application

Retail Smart Beacons

Oil and Gas Wireless Sensors for Oil and Gas

Others

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the IoT Chip market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc.

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the IoT Chip market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc.

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: IoT Chip Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source.

There is high demand for wearable device is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rice in demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern in regards of security concern is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

