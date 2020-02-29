Investment Opportunities for Haptics Technology in South Korea (2015-2020) (2019-2022)

Haptics is a Tactile feedback technology, which is a major area of innovation and provides many opportunities in South Korea. Emerging Haptic technologies will grow into a billion dollar opportunity. The technology is transforming the user interface experience through a sense of touch. Haptic sensation, along with its audio and visual setup, enhances user experience. Users feel assured on receiving feedback that the task is being executed on the device interface. Haptic technology engages a user’s senses and aids in better usage. Haptics enable users to experience a realistic environment, with users feeling the action of the application being accessed. The technology is still in its nascent stage and is yet to be commercialized at its full potential. Currently, most electronic devices, from mobiles to public displays, use touch enabled displays. With the Touch screen market reaching saturation, vendors are exploring Haptic technology to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Enhanced user experience, along with the tactile feedback provided by this technology, is attracting several industries including Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, and Healthcare.

South Korea’s start-up culture has been gaining more attention lately. According to Korea’s Small and Medium Business Administration, the number of start-ups in the country soared to roughly 30,000 as of January 2015, up from a mere 2,000 some 16 years ago. South Korean start-up Imagis Co. Ltd. is quietly shipping perhaps the next big thing in mobile devices, a multipurpose Haptic driver. LG, Samsung and others have integrated Haptics within the keypads in various cell phones. On the chip side, Imagis is one among the few vendors in the area. Its latest product, the ISA1400, is a low-power, Haptic driver for hand held applications such as mobile phones, game players, MP3 devices and others. The fast pace of development in a country such as South Korea facilitates its application in a variety of domains due to the growing avenues of application of the Haptic science ensuring higher investment returns in the region. The market for Haptics is going to grow enormously in the coming future and investors who are looking ahead to invest will gain snowballing profits in the coming years with the industry leaders like Samsung continuing to invest in Haptic technologies.

The Haptics market is segmented on the basis of Technology (Tactile Feedback, Force Feedback), Component (Sensors, Inertial Haptic Actuators, EAP Piezoelectric Actuator, Ceramic Piezoelectric Actuator, Actuator Control Software, Micro fluidics and Others), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Medical and Healthcare, Video Gaming, Aerospace, Telerobotics and Others).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter’s five forces analysis, market segments, and current market trends. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies and competition analysis.

The report also considers the companies showing growth for Haptics market in South Korea along with a list of their Financials and presents a host of investment opportunities ready for the taking. This report on the outlook for lucrative investment areas reviews the potential future returns, technological advancements, regulations and market responses so as to provide a clear perspective on the potential implications for the growth prospects of Haptics market in South Korea during the forecast period (2017-2022).

What the report offers

Market Definition of Investment Opportunities for Haptics Market in South Korea along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of Emerging companies along with their financials, strategic initiatives and market shares.

Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Investment Opportunities for Haptics Market in South Korea

A comprehensive list of emerging market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

