Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% By 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market in terms of market segmentation by immunoglobulins, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by immunoglobulins, by application, by end user and by region. Out of these, the application segment is further segmented into chronic lymphocytic lymphoma, Kawasaki disease, inflammatory demyelinating disorders, immune thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barre syndrome and others. An inflammatory demyelinating disorder, multiple sclerosis, is increasingly prevalent in various regions around the world. According to a journal published by the Lancet Neurology, there were 2,221,188 cases of multiple sclerosis prevalent around the world in 2016. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care and others, out of which, the hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market as a result of increasing preference of the population for better quality treatments at hospitals.

The market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the market as a result of growing demand for improved treatment methods and increasing prevalence of immune deficiency disorders in the region. Moreover, the developed healthcare infrastructure as well as the presence of key market players in the region are further anticipated to contribute towards the market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on account of rising developments in the healthcare industry in countries such as China, India and Japan.

Growing Number of Autoimmune Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

The rising cases of immune deficiency disorders other autoimmune disorders are estimated to result in a high demand for intravenous immunoglobulin treatments. The incidences of disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and others are increasing and are thus estimated to increase the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIg) market. However, the certain side-effects of using this therapy including back pain, nausea, headache and chills among others are estimated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market which includes company profiling of Baxter International (BAX), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), China Biologic Products Holdings, Grifols, S.A Biotest AG, CSL Behring (CSL), Octapharma, Kedrion S.p.A, Shire, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) and Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

