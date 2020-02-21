Intragastric Balloon Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Intragastric Balloon Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global intragastric balloon market was valued at USD 26.32 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 94.77 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.28% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Allurion Technologies

Districlass Medical

Apollo Endosurgery

Lexel

Helioscopie Medical Implants

Medsil

Obalon Therapeutics

ReShape Medical

Silimed