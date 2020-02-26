Intimate Wear Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast | Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi

”

Intimate Wear Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Intimate Wear market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Intimate Wear Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Intimate Wear market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Intimate Wear Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia, Chantelle Group, Hanesbrands, PVH Corp, SCHIESSER, Fruit of the Loom, LASCANA, Oysho, Jockey International, La Perla, ANN SUMMERS LTD., Penti, Agent Provocateur ltd, Etam, The Bendon Group .

Summary

Intimate wear is also close fitting underwear, refers to people wearing close to the skin or other clothes below the type of clothing. Personal intimate wear products are divided into three major segments, which is bras, underpants, Sleepwear and Loungewear.

Geographically, Germany was the largest market in the Europe, which took about 11.33 percent of the Europe consumption value in 2015. The UK as No.2 by shared 10.80% of Europe total consumption volume, France shared 10.36%.

The technical barriers of intimate wear are low, and the Intimate Wear market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the Europe in terms of geography, the Europe leading players in this market are Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia which accounts for about 9.5 % of total sales value in 2015.

About the difference of product types, there are Bra, Underpants, Sleepwear and loungwear in the market. The main type is Underpants, which accounts for above 36.93% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

The global Intimate Wear market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bras

Underpants

Pajamas and Tracksuit

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Women’s Intimate Wear

Men’s Intimate Wear

Kids’ Intimate Wear

Intimate Wear Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Intimate Wear markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Intimate Wear market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Intimate Wear market.

$

”