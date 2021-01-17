Internet of Things Technology Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Internet of Things Technology Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Internet of Things Technology Market was valued at USD 516.40 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach 783.3 USD Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Internet of Things Technology market are listed in the report.

Cisco Systems

General Electric (GE)

Start-Up Ecosystem

PTC

Qualcomm

IBM

Symantec

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Texas Instruments

Intel