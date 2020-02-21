Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Internet of Things (IoT) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size was valued at USD 212.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 25.68% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) market are listed in the report.

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation