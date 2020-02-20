Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market 2020 In Depth Study Followed by Top Companies like Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens,

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, Satellite), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Component

Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Application

Telemedicine Store-And-Forward Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Share Analysis Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

What are the major market growth drivers?

The rise in the implementation of IoT for cost reduction is driving the market growth

The advent of artificial intelligence technology is boosting the market growth

The surge in the expenditure and investment in the healthcare IoT solutions is propelling the market growth

The surged penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector is contributing to the growth of the market

A Surge in smartphone usage has driven the market growth

Other important Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

and of key players in promising regions Emerging opportunities , competitive landscape , revenue and share of main manufacturers.

, , of main manufacturers. Key performing regions ( APAC, EMEA, Americas ) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report. Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market.

of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market. This report discusses the market summary , market scope & gives a brief outline of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

, market & gives a brief of the Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers .

for the new entrants, & market . Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Key questions answered in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market report include:

What will be Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?

Who are the key players in the world Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?

Why You Should Buy The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Report?

The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

