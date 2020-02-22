Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2020-2026 Expected Statistical Growth || Leading Players are Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation;

A comprehensive Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market report underlines the specific study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) business document makes business achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of Healthcare industry. Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market business document truly acts as a backbone to the business.Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market areInternet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

