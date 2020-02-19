Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segments, Demand, Growth by Companies, Revenue and Projection to 2026

Latest Report added to database “Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

The Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include TPS Rental Systems Ltd IBC Containers, HOYER GmbH, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, CHEP, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International, LLC, Conitex Sonoco, GLOBAL-PAK, INC, Greif, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SYSPAL Ltd., DS Smith, Plymouth Industries, Pensteel Ltd., SIA FLEXITANKS among others.

By Product Type (RIBCs (Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers) and FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers),

Grade (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D and Food Grade),

Material (Plastic and Metal),

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Paints, Inks & Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Building & Construction, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BP Polymers launched Kortrax Barrier Resin for Baritainer HDPE drums, jerry cans, plastic bottles and intermediate bulk containers (IBC). The products will offer a unique and proven mono-layer HDPE barrier container technology to solve the customer requirements

In January 2019, Mondi, the global packaging and paper group, expanded its business by investing in Styria (Austria) plant to further boost its ability so that they can offer clean, safe and eco-friendly liners for flexible intermediate bulk containers. It will help the company to extend their product portfolio and serve the customers in a better way

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries acts as a market driver

Growing investments in the chemical industry is boosting the market growth

Fluctuations in raw materials prices is hampering the market growth

Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint in the growth of this market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Revenue by Countries

10 South America Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

