Interactive Display Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

The exponential rise in the internet penetration and the need for minimizing human involvement in manufacturing processes has necessitated the need for easy and reliable human-machine interaction. Interactive displays being user-friendly are increasingly finding applications in multiple verticals. Interactive displays accept user input with the help of a stylus or fingers instead of peripheral devices like a mouse. In addition to conventional touch screen devices, interactive walls, interactive kiosks, interactive monitors and interactive whiteboards are among few popular interactive display devices that have witnessed an increased adoption, especially in the developed economies like the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The main goal of such systems is to facilitate information presentation and enhance user experience. Some key parameters considered while purchasing an interactive display device include display intuitiveness, seamless interaction, ease in use of pen/stylus for interaction, and public & private privacy among others.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5738

The interactive display market can be categorized on the basis of product type, application, panel size, and geography. The product type category comprises of interactive walls, interactive kiosks, interactive monitors and interactive whiteboards among others. On the basis of end-use, the interactive display market is segmented into retail, education, advertising, healthcare, hospitality, travel and ticketing, industrial, military and defense, entertainment, corporate and government communication, and automation among others. Depending upon the end user interaction, interactive displays are available in different panel sizes including 17”-32”, 32”-65”, and 65” above. Geographically, the interactive display market is categorized as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing demand for easy and flexible human-machine interaction across different end-use verticals is one of the major factors driving the interactive display market. In addition, advancements in fundamental technologies involved in human-machine interaction are further fueling market momentum. Several industries worldwide are moving towards automation of various business processes which makes the flexibility and accessibility offered by interactive systems appealing. The decreasing price of the interactive display devices coupled with the popularity of HD displays promotes the market. The market also face challenges in the form of installation and maintenance issues and privacy issues. However, in spite of these obstacles, the interactive display market also presents many opportunities for growth. The education sector offers a sound opportunity for growth, especially for interactive whiteboards which are expected to witness increased adoption in the latter half of the forecast period. Further, integration of interactive display systems with other systems such as voice recognition systems in the car, GPS systems, and audio integration in 3D advertising provide bright opportunities for future market growth.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5738

Some of the major players in the interactive display market include Samsung Display Co., LG Display Co., Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., GestureTek Inc., and NEC Display Solutions Ltd. among others. Key vendors in the interactive whiteboard market include BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Seiko Epson Corp. In case of interactive walls, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NEC Display Solutions are some of the major players.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report