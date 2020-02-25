Intelligent Transport Systems Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

In 2018, the market size of Intelligent Transport Systems Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Transport Systems .

This report studies the global market size of Intelligent Transport Systems , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Intelligent Transport Systems Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Intelligent Transport Systems history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Intelligent Transport Systems market, the following companies are covered:

Redflex Holdings Limited

THALES Company

Garmin International Inc.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Kapsch Trafficcom AG.

WS ATKINS PLC

Q-free ASA

BT Signaal

WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

TomTom International BV

Transcore Inc.

Denso Corporation

Savari Inc

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

MOUCHEL GROUP PLC

EFKON AG

Nuance Communication Inc.

Market Segment by Product Type

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Vehicle Control System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Advanced Public Transportation System

Market Segment by Application

Fleet Management

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Automotive Telematics

Traveler Information

Collision Avoidance System

Parking Availability System

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Intelligent Transport Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intelligent Transport Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transport Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intelligent Transport Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intelligent Transport Systems , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intelligent Transport Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intelligent Transport Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intelligent Transport Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Intelligent Transport Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intelligent Transport Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.