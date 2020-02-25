Intelligent Pump Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain2018 – 2028

Intelligent Pump Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Intelligent Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Intelligent Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Intelligent Pump Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trends and Opportunities

The growing need for proper monitoring and control of pumps has resulted in the introduction of intelligent pumps in a number of end-use industries. These pumps enable remote systems control, remote condition monitoring, and energy management and as a result, the demand for the same has been steadily rising.

Among the two major types of pumps, namely centrifugal and positive displacement, the former exhibits a stronger hold on the intelligent pump market, research analysts observe. This can be attributed to the fact that they have proven to be more effective and in control in variable pressure conditions and conditions of high viscosity. Control systems form key components in intelligent pumps owing to their ability in enabling energy efficiency in several applications. One of the most lucrative end uses of intelligent pumps is in the water and wastewater industry, wherein the development of smart cities presents immense opportunities for application. Strict regulatory norms pertaining to energy efficiency also spurs the adoption of intelligent pumps in the water and wastewater segment.

Intelligent Pump Market: Regional Outlook

The global intelligent pump market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe holds a significant share in the worldwide market and is anticipated to hold a prominent place in the years to come as well. This can be primarily attributed to a rise in manufacturing and development activities in flourishing countries such as France, Germany, and Italy. The Europe intelligent pumps market is also driven by a surge in the demand for smart water systems and building automation.

Asia Pacific is a promising intelligent pump market and presents a host of lucrative opportunities for players thanks to a booming construction industry. With the development of smart cities across India, coupled with expanding capacities of power generation, the intelligent pumps market in Asia Pacific will receive a major boost.

In the Middle East and Africa region, the market for intelligent pumps is boosted by the rising need for energy security, the immense potential in subsea applications, rapid advancements in technology, and the need for enhanced energy efficiency measures.

Companies mentioned in the report:

It has been observed that a number of leading companies in the intelligent pump market are looking to expand operations in developing countries owing to the immense opportunities they present. Companies are also resorting to various other growth strategies to expand their footprint in the worldwide market. ITT Corporation (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), and Xylem, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the notable players competing in the global intelligent pump market.

