Integrated Food Ingredients Market Segments and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

growth dynamics of this market. The report builds a basis to understand the geographical segmentation of the global integrated food ingredients market.

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Trends and Opportunities

Integrated food ingredients act as commendable taste enhancers, and hence, they are extensively used in bakeries and confectioneries. Furthermore, from the perspective of sales and marketing, it is vital to give a proper form and texture to food products. Owing to these factors, the demand within the global market for integrated food ingredients is expected to reach new heights in the years to come. Moreover, the popularity of packaged food items has ensured a regular inflow of demand within the global market for integrated food ingredients.

The dairy industry has been using integrated food ingredients for colouring of foods, and enhancement of taste. Moreover, snacks and savouries are also a key segment of the food industry that has propelled market demand. Meat products are also preserved with the help of integrated food ingredients, and this shall play a vital part in the growth of the global market for integrated food ingredients.

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Geographical Outlook

The demand for integrated food ingredients in North America has been rising at a robust rate, majorly due to the popularity of packaged food products in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the large size of the confectionary sector in the US has also enhanced the growth prospects of the regional market. Moreover, the food industry in Asia Pacific has also commenced with the use of taste and texture enhancers. Hence, the demand for integrated food ingredients in Asia Pacific is also projected to reach new heights.

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global market for integrated food ingredients are Cargill, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Tate and Lyle, and International Flavours and Fragrances.

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Based on Function

Taste enhancers

Form

Texture

Preservation

Colouring

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Based on Integrated Solutions

Dairy

Beverage

Bakery & confectionery

Snacks & savory

Meat products

Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market: Based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa

South America

