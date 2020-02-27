Insurance Brokerage Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

The Global Insurance Brokerage Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Insurance Brokerage market are Aon [United Kingdom], Brown & Brown Insurance [United States], Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [United States], MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES [United States] and Willis Towers Watson [United Kingdom]

Insurance brokerage provides a broker who is the representative of clients interests in the insurance contract. Typical insurance policies are designed in a way that at times consumers find it tough to understand. Brokers builds up a trust between customers and insurers thus, making it easy for customer to give a go to insurance policies.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Insurance Policies and Rising Property Insurance Demands Owing to Infrastructural Developments.



Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Insurance Policies

Rising Property Insurance Demands Owing to Infrastructural Developments

Market Trend

Integration of Services such as IT and Analytics Solutions

New Products and Prices Offerings

Restraints

Purchase of Insurance Policies by Consumers Without Involvement of Broker

Emergence of Digital Technologies are Affecting Brokers Roles

Opportunities

Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries and Rise in Purchase of Damageable Properties Such as Cars, Jewelries and House

Challenges

Issues Related with Data Security and Privacy and Lack of Clarity and Unawareness of Insurances Policies

Type (Commercial P&C insurance, Personal P&C insurance, Life and accident insurance, Insurance administration and risk consulting, Annuities, Others), Application (Property, Institution, Individual, Others)

The Global Insurance Brokerage Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Global Insurance Brokerage market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Insurance Brokerage Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Insurance Brokerage Market:

The report highlights Global Insurance Brokerage market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Insurance Brokerage, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Insurance Brokerage Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

