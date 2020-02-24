Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas: Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2025

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Industry by different features that include the Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

The Major Players in the Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market are Profiled in detail in View of Qualities and Share of The Overall Industry.

Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying oil & gas pipelines, platforms, rigs, storage tanks and other oil & gas structures. Oil & gas inspection robots include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and smart PIGs among others. UUVs include remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Global cumulative Capex (capital expenditure) of inspection robots in oil & gas industry will advance to $17.83 billion during 2019-2025, representing a robust growth at 15.9% per annum between 2018 and 2025.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

Flyability SA

FMC Technologies Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

ING Robotic Aviation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

OC Robotics

Seegrid

Sky-Futures

VDOS

Key Businesses Segmentation of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• ROVs

• AUVs

• UAVs

• UGVs

• Smart PIGs

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil and Gas Pipelines

• Oil Storage Tanks

• Platforms

• Rigs

• Other Oil and Gas Structures

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

• Software System

• Operation and Service

Major Points from Table of Contents:

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, and regions.

Chapter 1: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies. Chapter 2: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers. Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas.

Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas. Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas.

Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas. Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas by Regions (2014-2019).

Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas by Regions (2014-2019). Chapter 6: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions (2014-2019). Chapter 7: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions. Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas.

Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas. Chapter 9: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024). Chapter 10: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024). Chapter 11: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis. Chapter 12: Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Conclusion of the Whole Report. Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of Inspection Robotics In Oil & Gas Market Research.

