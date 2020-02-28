Insights Engines Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Insights Engines market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Insights Engines market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Insights Engines market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Insights Engines market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Insights Engines market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Insights Engines market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Insights Engines market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

A number of factors are poised to excel the market for insight engines, but none bigger than the constant need for the organizations to sustain a strong and strategic risk management protocol. Data security is now paramount with frequent incidences of breaches and hence, regulations and compliance deadlines are constantly evolving for the business enterprises. There has always been a need for advanced search for information at a workplace and insight engines are primed to fulfil the voids in the near future.

On the other hand, data quality and data source validation, privacy concerns, and the lack of trained personnel are some of the restraints curtailing the progress of the insights engines market. Nevertheless, growing significance of AI technologies for data collection and increasing need for predictive insights for businesses to take calculated decisions are expected to open new opportunities in this market.

There can be a few types of insight engines depending on what information they provide, such as descriptive, prescriptive, and predictive. Based on component, the insight engines market can be segmented into professional services, managed services, tools, consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. Application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into operations management, workforce management, customer experience management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing optimization, network efficiency management, and business process and product management. Deployment mode can be on premise or on cloud. The industry verticals that can be end users of insights engines market are BFSI, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and media and entertainment.

The analyst of the report has also estimated the potential of demand that will be coming from every important region and country including the U.S. and Canada in North America, India and China in Asia Pacific, and Germany, France, and Russia in Europe.

Global Insight Engines Market: Competitive Landscape

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Coveo, Sinequa, Celonis, IntraFind, Insight Engines, Expert System, BA Insight, Comintelli, and ActiveViam. The report profiles quite a few of these leading companies, showcasing their business overview, recent strategic decisions, product portfolio, geographical presence, and market strength in terms of shares.

