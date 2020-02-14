Injection Port Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| Medtronic, B. Braun, SIPPEX

Research report on global Injection Port market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The Major Key Players Focus in this Report are: Medtronic, B. Braun, SIPPEX, Technoflex, KNAUER, Renolit Nederland, ConvaTec,

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the Global Injection Port industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Injection Port industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Injection Port industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Injection Port market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Top Key Players Covered:

Medtronic, B. Braun, SIPPEX, Technoflex, KNAUER, Renolit Nederland, ConvaTec,

Market Segments By Type Covered:

I-Port Type, Insuflon Type, Insuflon is inserted at a 20-45° angle and rests flush against the skin. I-Port is a domed shaped device with a cannula inserted at a 90° angle. The i-port Advance combines an i-port with an insertion device.

Market Segments By Application Covered:

Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care

Regions Covered in the Global Injection Port Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Highlights of the Report

– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Injection Port market

– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Injection Port market

– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Injection Port Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Injection Port Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 I-Port Type

1.3.3 Insuflon Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Injection Port Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Clinics

1.4.4 Home Care

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Injection Port Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Injection Port Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Injection Port Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Injection Port Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Injection Port Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Injection Port Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Injection Port Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Injection Port Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Injection Port Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Injection Port Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Injection Port Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Injection Port Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Injection Port Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Injection Port Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Injection Port Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Injection Port Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Injection Port Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Injection Port as of 2019)

3.4 Global Injection Port Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Injection Port Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Injection Port Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Injection Port Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Injection Port Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Injection Port Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Injection Port Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Injection Port Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Injection Port Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Injection Port Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Injection Port Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Injection Port Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Injection Port Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Injection Port Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Injection Port Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Injection Port Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Injection Port Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Injection Port Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Injection Port Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Injection Port Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Injection Port Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Injection Port Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Injection Port Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Injection Port Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Injection Port Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Injection Port Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Injection Port Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Injection Port Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Injection Port Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Injection Port Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Injection Port Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Injection Port Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Injection Port Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Injection Port Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Injection Port Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Injection Port Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Injection Port Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Injection Port Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Injection Port Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Injection Port Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Injection Port Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Injection Port Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Injection Port Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Injection Port Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Injection Port Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Port Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Port Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Injection Port Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Medtronic

8.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Medtronic Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.1.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

8.2 B. Braun

8.2.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

8.2.2 B. Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 B. Braun Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.2.5 B. Braun SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 B. Braun Recent Developments

8.3 SIPPEX

8.3.1 SIPPEX Corporation Information

8.3.2 SIPPEX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SIPPEX Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.3.5 SIPPEX SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SIPPEX Recent Developments

8.4 Technoflex

8.4.1 Technoflex Corporation Information

8.4.2 Technoflex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Technoflex Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.4.5 Technoflex SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Technoflex Recent Developments

8.5 KNAUER

8.5.1 KNAUER Corporation Information

8.5.2 KNAUER Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 KNAUER Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.5.5 KNAUER SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 KNAUER Recent Developments

8.6 Renolit Nederland

8.6.1 Renolit Nederland Corporation Information

8.6.2 Renolit Nederland Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Renolit Nederland Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.6.5 Renolit Nederland SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Renolit Nederland Recent Developments

8.7 ConvaTec

8.7.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

8.7.2 ConvaTec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 ConvaTec Injection Port Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Injection Port Products and Services

8.7.5 ConvaTec SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ConvaTec Recent Developments

9 Injection Port Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Injection Port Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Injection Port Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Injection Port Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Injection Port Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Injection Port Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Injection Port Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Injection Port Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Port Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Port Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Injection Port Sales Channels

11.2.2 Injection Port Distributors

11.3 Injection Port Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About US:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.