Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 182.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market are listed in the report.

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace Hosting

IBM Corporation

Vmware

AWS

Profitbricks

Google

Cisco Systems

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)