Infrared Imaging Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Infrared Imaging Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Infrared Imaging Market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Infrared Imaging market are listed in the report.

FLIR Systems

Fluke

Sensors Unlimited

Leonardo DRS

Xenics (Belgium)

Axis Communications

Allied Vision Technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries

New Imaging Technologies