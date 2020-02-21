Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Influenza Diagnostics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 508.87 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1063.61million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Influenza Diagnostics market are listed in the report.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Alere

Diasorin S.P.A.

Quidel Corporation

Meridian Bioscience

Analytik Jena AG (A Subsidiary of Endress+Hauser AG)

Luminex Corporation