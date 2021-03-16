Inflight Catering Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Inflight Catering Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Inflight Catering Market was valued at USD 17.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.04 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Inflight Catering market are listed in the report.

Journey Group Plc

On Air Dining

KLM Catering Services Schiphol

Air Fayre

Servair

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding

Abby’s Catering

AAS Catering