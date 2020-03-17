Inflatable Lifejackets Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Global Inflatable Lifejackets Market Viewpoint

In this Inflatable Lifejackets market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Survitec

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Hansen Protection

Drager

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

Mustang Survival

O’Neill

International Safety Products

SECUMAR

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Dongtai Jianghai

Stormy Lifejackets

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

MW Watersports

SeaSafe Systems

Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

Aqua Life

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vest Type Inflatable Lifejackets

Yoke Type Inflatable Lifejackets

Segment by Application

Adults

Kids

