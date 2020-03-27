Inertial Measurement Unit Market – Application Analysis by 2029

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Inertial Measurement Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Inertial Measurement Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Dynamics

The international inertial measurement unit market is envisioned to gain impetus from important applications in high-end guided and automotive missiles, spaceships, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aircrafts, and ships and submarines. Inertial measurement unit could be engaged for effective surveying, guidance, navigation, stabilization, and control in applications such as military, marine, and industrial.

The rising employment of UUV for different activities below the seabed could augment the demand for inertial measurement unit. For a number of commercial and military applications such as mine reconnaissance and countermeasures, UUV could be opted as a swiftly developing and choice platform. These applications are expected to possess a high potential in fueling the growth of the international inertial measurement unit market.

The demand for inertial measurement unit could increase further with the aggressive growth of unmanned vehicle in defense and civil applications. Other sectors which highly demand inertial measurement unit could be aviation, transportation, energy and infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Segmentation

The world inertial measurement unit market is envisaged to be categorized into gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, and attitude sensor, according to product segmentation. As per the analysis of the report, the market for gyroscope could clinch the first spot in terms of revenue share. In 2017, gyroscope secured a share of 50.3%.

By platform, the world inertial measurement unit market is prognosticated to be segregated into land, airborne, and naval.

As per end use, the analysts foresee opportunities offered by segments such as aerospace and defense, automotive, sports, and other industries in the world inertial measurement unit market.

According to sales channel, the world inertial measurement unit market is prophesied to be classified into direct sales, online retail, electronic component stores, and others.

By geography, Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be key segments of the world inertial measurement unit market.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Competition

The authors of the report profile some of the top-scoring players of the worldwide inertial measurement unit market, viz. Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense SAS, Rockwell Collins, Systron Donner Inertial, KVH Industries, Inc., Moog, Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., and Kearfott Corporation.

