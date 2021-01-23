Industry 4.0 Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industry 4.0 Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industry 4.0 Market was valued at USD 66.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 227.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3811&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Industry 4.0 market are listed in the report.

ABB

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Denso Group

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm SAP SE