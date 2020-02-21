Industrial Valves Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Valves Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Valves Market was valued at USD 67.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 92.42 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.58% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24981&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Industrial Valves market are listed in the report.

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd

Cameron – Schlumberger

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Velan

Samson AG

The Weir Group