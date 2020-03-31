Industrial Tire (IC) Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2031

The global Industrial Tire (IC) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Tire (IC) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Tire (IC) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Tire (IC) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Tire (IC) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Tire (IC) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Tire (IC) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Segment by Application

Truck Tire

Bus Tire



