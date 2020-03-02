Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

The study on the Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

On the basis of type, Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market is segmented into, clamshell, blister skin and windowed. Among types, blister packing has the maximum market share due to huge application in pharmaceutical industry as it prevents the product contamination and exposure from the external environment. Moreover, increasing demand for the product in F&B industry for packing certain products will rise the industry Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market growth.

Based on heat seal coating, Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market is segmented into water based, heat seal coating, solvent based, and hot-melt based. Among heat seal coating, solvent based heat seal coating will increase significant share in the industrial thermoform packaging material market due to strong bond strength and resistance to water and grease and can be processed at various temperatures.

On the basis of raw material, Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market is classified into aluminum, plastic, paper, and paperboard. The plastic segment will hold a major market share in the Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market. PP (Polypropylene), PC (Polycarbonate), HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), Acrylic PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate), PVC (Polyvinly Chloride), PS (Polystyrene), TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin), PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) are commonly used plastics. Among raw material, PET covers the major market share in overall Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market due to their wide application in bottles manufacturing.

On the basis of end use, industrial thermoform packaging material market is segmented into food & beverage, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and components packaging. Among end use segment, food & beverage segment has the significant market share as the product is extensively used in food service, dairy, confectionary, packaging meat etc. Pharmaceutical has emerged as one of the fastest growing industrial thermoform packaging material market segment due to the requirement of prevention of medicines from contamination.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Industrial Thermoform Packaging Material market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will dominate the industrial thermoform packaging material market in terms of value and volume due to the presence of big brands and increasing consumption of packaged products followed by Europe. Germany and U.K. are the major countries which will witness substantial growth rate due to growing demand in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. Asia Pacific region also expects significant growth due to the rising in the manufacturing industry and large consumer base over the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Key players in the industrial thermoform packaging material market are Placon, Blemis Company, Display Pack, E.I. Du Pont Nemours, Amcor, Sonoco Products, Westrock Company, D Smith, Allied Plastics Inc and Pactiv.

For instance, Amcor Limited is adopting mergers and acquisition strategy to gain the share in the industrial thermoform packaging material market. The company has recently acquired Plastic moulders limited, a Toronto based moulding company.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

