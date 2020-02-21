Industrial Tapes Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Tapes Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Tapes Market was valued at USD 52.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 81.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Industrial Tapes market are listed in the report.

The Dow Chemical Company

Saint Gobain SA

3M

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland

Sika AG

H.B Fuller